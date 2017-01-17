Police: 2 Children Taken In 1985 Found, Mom Arrested

January 17, 2017 1:39 PM

SCITUATE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say two children reported missing in 1985 have been located in the Houston area and their mother has been charged with snatching them.

Police said Tuesday an anonymous tip two days before Christmas led them to Kimberly and Kelly Yates, and their 69-year-old mother, Elaine.

They said the mother had been living in Houston under the name Leina Waldberg. She was arrested on Monday without incident and faces arraignment Wednesday in Rhode Island on a fugitive charge.

Kelly was 10-months old when she went missing. Her sister was 3. Kelly, now 32, and Kimberly, now 35, were not living with their mother but were in the Houston area.

Police say their father has been informed and is “relieved.” It’s up to his daughters whether to contact him.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia