Poll: Trump’s Approval Rating Around 40 Percent

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Days ahead of his inauguration, president-elect Donald Trump has an approval rating of 40 percent, according to a new CNN/ORC poll.

Those numbers are substantially lower than the ratings of other presidents-elect, CBS News reports.

In 2009, 83 percent of Americans approved of Mr. Obama in the days leading up to his inauguration. In 2001, 61 percent said the same of George W. Bush, while Bill Clinton had a 68 percent approval rate in 1993.

Trump was dismissive of the poll on Twitter early Tuesday.

The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls. They are rigged just like before. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

