Ravens Nation Says Goodbye To David Modell

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This morning, family and friends said goodbye to former Ravens President David Modell at his funeral at the Baltimore Basilica.

Mourners came to the Basilica of the Assumption on Tuesday morning to remember David Modell. His Ravens family was there.

“I think his legacy will be football in Baltimore. I think he and his father and his family brought football back to Baltimore. I think the fans will always remember him for that,” says Ravens Coach John Harbaugh.

“It’s a sad day, with David’s passing. He meant so much to the foundation of the Ravens, and who we are and what we are, our connection with the community,” says Ravens Senior Vice President Kevin Byrne.

Close friends recall the generosity of the Modell family.

“They’ve been supporters of so many people, but David too with his wonderful personality and his giving spirit, we’re going to miss him,” says Candy Carson, a friend of David’s.

David was remembered fondly for his connection to Ravens Nation, bringing the 2001 Super Bowl Trophy to nearly everyone who wanted to see it.

“He wanted to share that trophy with everybody, make it a special event for everybody. He was so inclusive in everything he did,” says Ravens President Dick Cass.

David even brought the winning Super Bowl Trophy to his barber shop so his barber Cal Bloom could see it.

“He had it in a leather gym bag and came walking in, popped it out and put it on this table I have there,” says Bloom.

The Ravens had dubbed the trophy “Big Silver Betty.”

“Proud to know him,” says Bloom, tearfully.

Ray Lewis, Michael McCrary, Tony Saragusa, as well as Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.

The Modell family is receiving friends, family and the entire Ravens Nation at M&T Bank Stadium on Tuesday afternoon from noon til 3 p.m.

