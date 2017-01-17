Teen Arrested For Annapolis Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old from Annapolis was arrested Monday night and faces a number of charges for the murder of a 55-year-old man back on January 2.

Calum Jeramiah Thomas faces a first-degree murder charge, first and second-degree assault charges, and several gun charges in the case.

Thomas was arrested for the murder of Terry Paul Crouse, who was found shot outside his home.

Police continued their investigation, and found that Thomas was the person who shot Crouse. Police also say this “was not a random act of violence.”

An arrest warrant was obtained for Thomas, and police were able to arrest him without incident on January 16.

