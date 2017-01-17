Weather Blog: Milder Air Continues

January 17, 2017 7:15 AM

Hi Everyone!
Tuesday in the big town! And a mild Tuesday morning it is. Temps now, at 7 AM, as I write this, just shy of 40°. Up to the mid 50’s today. Even warmer tomorrow. I think the big deal remains that we stay well above normal day and night side, (now), through the weekend.

This mild air was a wonderful thing for Dr. King’s national celebration yesterday. All those kids in the parade were able to enjoy instead of endure the cold as is usual. That was nice to see to be honest.

The next big deal that is weather related in the Mid-Atlantic will be the Inauguration on Friday. The weather will be good for this one! Mild with a high of 47° to 50°. It will be gray, and there will be occasional showers. But all in all not a bad day. (We have a local group from Bel Air marching in the parade and those kids will not have to endure big cold weather either).

When it comes to previous inaugurations President Ronald Reagan had the distinction of having the two big weather extremes for the traditional January 20th event. (Remember there have been a few Inaugurations held in March, and one in the Summer, that would have been Ford taking over for Nixon.)

“The Gippers” first swearing in was under gray skies, but with mild temps in the mid 50’s. Mr. Regans second swearing in had to be moved into the Capitol Rotunda, and the inaugural parade cancelled due to brutal cold. The high was 7°, with wind chills of -10° to -15°.

As I cautioned yesterday there is still a lot of Winter left to hit the fan. But for now sit back and, weather wise, relax.

MB!

