After Road Rage Shooting, Troopers Seeking Identities Of 3 People

January 18, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Maryland State Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the individuals in the above photograph.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to the area of Longridge Road and Whitman Road in Parsonsburg to investigate a reported shooting.

It was reported that a verbal argument had occurred between the occupants of two vehicles after a traffic incident.

One of the vehicles, described as a dark colored sedan, exchanged gunfire before fleeing the area.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the persons in the photos is asked to call the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101, or contact the lead investigator M/Trp. O. Elzey at Otis.Elzey@Maryland.gov Tips can remain anonymous.

