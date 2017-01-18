Amazon Plans To Open Facility In Cecil County

WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

January 18, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: Amazon

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Amazon is announcing plans to open a facility in North East, Maryland.

Amazon made the announcement Tuesday for the 1.2-million-square-foot fulfillment center.

Amazon now employs more than 3,000 associates at its fulfillment and sortation centers in Baltimore and plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility.

Employees at the North East fulfillment center in Cecil County will pick, pack and ship larger items such as big-screen televisions, kayaks and patio furniture.

