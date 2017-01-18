Amazon Plans To Open Facility In Cecil County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Amazon is announcing plans to open a facility in North East, Maryland.

Amazon made the announcement Tuesday for the 1.2-million-square-foot fulfillment center.

Amazon now employs more than 3,000 associates at its fulfillment and sortation centers in Baltimore and plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility.

Employees at the North East fulfillment center in Cecil County will pick, pack and ship larger items such as big-screen televisions, kayaks and patio furniture.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)