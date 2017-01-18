Baltimore Stadiums No. 1 For Top Stadium Experience

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A leading sports magazine ranks Baltimore’s two stadiums as the best in the country for their respective sport.

Both Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium beat out tough competition throughout North America to be named the best by Stadium Journey Magazine.

The Baltimore stadiums are earning praise for giving fans a good value, while at the same time, giving them up-to-date facilities that other cities just can’t match.

There’s something special about the crack of the bat when you’re in the stands at Oriole Park and seeing the Ravens storm the field at M&T Bank Stadium.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards earned the title for best stadium experience in the country for the third year in a row, and was also named the best sports facility in North America.

“It’s the entire experience,” said Greg Bader, Orioles VP of communications. “So that takes into account the food, the product on the field, game entertainment.”

“It’s clean and new,” said Charlie Huber. “I’ve been to Boston. I’ve been to Chicago. and they don’t compare to this stadium.”

The review of more than 750 sports facilities also ranks M&T Bank Stadium as 14th overall, and the best football stadium in the NFL.

It’s original rendering shows the stadium was designed to give fans the best view.

“It was the 50 yard seat,” said Tom Fahey. “But it was up in the second deck, and I must admit, I had a good view of the whole field.”

Fans tell WJZ’s Amy Yensi they feel lucky to have two top notch stadiums just steps away from each other.

“I just think that they have a huge fan base,” said fan Tara Byrd. “I think they’re both beautiful stadiums and I think they’re well maintained and staffed well.”

The Maryland Stadium Authority owns and operates both stadiums. Each year, more than 2 million people visit Oriole Park, while 700,000 attend Ravens games.

“I think it’s just doing a good job every day,” said Michael J. Frenz, executive director for the Maryland Stadium Authority. “I think that’s what people come to expect.”

To make sure the fans keep coming back every season, right now both stadiums are getting some upgrades, including: new video boards at M&T and new LED lighting and a new field at Oriole Park.

Click here to see the full rankings.

