Bomb Threats Again Reported At JCC In Baltimore, Across US

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second time this month, bomb threats to a number of Jewish community centers caused evacuations across the nation.

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore was evacuated as a precaution after they received a bomb threat just before noon on Wednesday.

Police were called, and their investigation found the threat to be unfounded.

The JCC Association of North America reports that 28 centers in 17 states received threats on Wednesday.

Back on January 9, there were similar bomb threats to Jewish community centers across the United States, with 16 centers in nine states receiving those fake threats.

David Posner, director of strategic performance at JCC Association of North America, who helps to advise local JCCs on security policies and practices, issued the below statement:

“In the wake of last week’s calls, JCCs were well-prepared for the calls received today. Many JCC leaders took part in a webinar organized quickly by JCC Association, featuring officials from SCN (Secure Community Network) and the Department of Homeland Security to address concerns and procedures. Lessons learned and best practices discussed were clearly on display this morning, and we applaud our JCCs for responding calmly and efficiently. Many JCCs not affected last week took the opportunity to review their own security plans, and speak with local law enforcement. “Again, we appreciate the quick and thorough response from federal and local law enforcement. The JCCs that have received the all-clear and been deemed safe have resumed regular operations, and staff and participants are back enjoying the JCC programs they know and love—and rely on for valuable community programming and projects. “While we’re extremely proud of our JCCs for professionally handling yet another threatening situation, we are concerned about the anti-Semitism behind these threats. While the bombs in question are hoaxes, the calls are not. We know that law enforcement at both the local and national level are continuing to investigate the ongoing situation. We are relieved that no one has been harmed and that JCCs continue to operate in a way that puts the safety of their staff, visitors, and premises first.

“JCC Association’s first priority is safety and supporting Jewish community centers and their members across the continent, so that they can fulfill their missions as inclusive, engaging community gathering places and safe spaces.”

