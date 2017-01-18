Dan Duquette joins Sports with Coleman

Orioles Vice President of Baseball Operations Dan Duquette joined Sports With Coleman to discuss the 2017 Hall of Fame ballot and the up coming Orioles season.

The interview starts with Jerry asking Duquette to summarize the Orioles off season thus far. “So far, so good to this point” Duquette said. “We still have some work to do.” Jerry also asked the big question on the minds of most Oriole fans…..what is the team going to do with star 3rd baseman Manny Machado when his contract expires in 2018.”Manny has gotten to become one of the top players in the league” said Duquette. “We’ll look at all the possibilities for the next two years but we want to have a competitve team every year.”

