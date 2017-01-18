WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

Dangerous Criminal Possibly Linked to 12 Murders Accidentally Released

January 18, 2017 11:15 PM
Filed Under: Accidental Release, Baltimore City Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A notorious gang member wanted on federal charges was accidentally set free Saturday. Federal agents had to come in and search for the suspect.

Ava-Joye Burnett reports on how this all played out.

The suspect who’s considered extremely dangerous was just able to walk out of jail and he was a free man for more than 24 hours.

Montana Barronette is so infamous, the police department has dubbed him the number one trigger puller in the past, possibly linked to 12 murders.

“Barronette is very good at his craft, his craft is killing,”said Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis.

On Saturday night, Barronette, thought to be a member of the notorious Black Guerrilla Family, was accidentally released from Central Booking.

Barronette was indicted by the FBI so state charges were dropped. The department says employees didn’t realize the federal indictment was in place, so they just let Barronette go.

“It’s not that just someone was released, it the who was released. This is someone who is considered to be the most dangerous person in the city of Baltimore,” said Brandon Scott of the Baltimore City Council.

A full day and a half later, federal agents tracked Barronette to a location in Reisterstown. Two booking center employees were suspended.

“When a mistake of this magnitude is made, you just don’t get a slap on the wrist. Someone has to know that this is very serious because it could cost someone their life,” said Scott.

The department said the accidental releases are rare and that they are taking the matter seriously. He is now being held at the Chesapeake Detention Center downtown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia