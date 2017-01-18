Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston.

CBS News reports that his office chief of staff told reporters that the former president is in Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

The 92-year old is said to be in stable condition and “doing fine” although the reason he was hospitalized has not yet been disclosed. The staff worker said Mr. Bush is expected to go home in a couple of days.

George H.W. Bush is currently the oldest living former U.S. president.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook