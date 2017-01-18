‘Hamilton’ Coming To Baltimore; Hippodrome Announces Schedule

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Hippodrome Theatre announced their line-up of shows for the 2017/18 season on Wednesday, and announced that the national tour of “Hamilton” will be making a stop in Baltimore.

“Hamilton” will be at the Hippodrome Theatre in the 2018/19 season, and the theatre says the best way to guarantee tickets to “Hamilton” next season is to buy a season subscription for the 2017/18 season.

Information on dates of “Hamilton” and how to purchase tickets will be announced at a later date.

“Love Never Dies,” the sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera,” will open up the 2017/18 season on September 19.

Other shows that will be at the Hippodrome this season will be “The Color Purple,” “The Lion King,” “Waitress,” “School of Rock,” “An American in Paris,” and “On Your Feet!”

Click here for more information on shows and tickets.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook