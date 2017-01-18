Man Charged In Boat Accident That Killed 9-Year-Old

WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

January 18, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: Maryland Department Of Natural Resources

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The operator of Ocean City Watersports LLC faces several charges in connection with the death of a 9-year-old boy who died in a boat accident.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, 33-year-old Tyler Barnes rented a pontoon boat to a New Jersey family in August.

Kaden Frederick was one of 17 people on that boat in Sinepuxent Bay, and was one of four people who were sitting with their legs dangling from the front of the boat, also known as bow riding – which is illegal in Maryland.

Frederick slipped off the bow of the boat and fell between the pontoons, according to the the Department of Natural Resources.

The boy was hit by the propeller multiple times, and was later pronounced dead.

Barnes faces charges of negligent operation of a vessel, two counts of failing to have required safety equipment on board, renting a boat lacking proper equipment, and failing to keep records.

His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 17 in Worcester County District Court.

