Many Md. Immigrants Fear Deportation When Trump Takes Office

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It was one of the president-elect’s top campaign promises. Many in the immigrant community are living in fear, as Donald Trump plans to deport millions of undocumented people.

Meghan McCorkell has more on their concerns.

Immigrant advocates say fears are at an all time high as they wait to see what the president-elect will do. Donald Trump’s hard-line stance on immigration is sparking fears.

Nathaly Uribe Robledo came to the U.S. from Chile when she was just two years old. In 2012, she registered for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals to be shielded from deportation.

“What”s going to happen to my family. Our future? We put ourselves on the line. We went out and did what the government asked and gave our information. They have all that information now,” said Robledo.

She worries that could be used against her. In Maryland, different jurisdictions have had different responses to Trump’s deportation promises.

Howard County is considering a plan to declare itself a sanctuary for immigrants. While in Harford County, the sheriff signed an agreement with the feds to screen for citizenship when people come to the county jail.

Elizabeth Alex with Casa de Maryland says it’s hard to guide immigrants who are fearful when there’s no clear cut policy.

“People are honestly preparing for the worst. We’re going into uncharted territory right now and so all we can rely on are the very basic fundamental rights in our constitution,” said Alex.

As for Nathaly, she has even more questions..

“This is the country that I know. What’s going to happen come Friday. What’s going to happen the next few months,” said Alex.

A lack of answers leading to an uncertain future.

In a recent interview, the president-elect promised a firm immigration plan that will “have a lot of heart.” Donald Trump has vowed to rescind the DACA program, which could impact up to 750,000 immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

