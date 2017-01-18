Maryland Humane Society To Offer Cat Yoga Classes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You know a cat always lands on its feet, but have you ever wondered if a cat can do a downward-facing dog pose?

Well now is your chance to find out as the Humane Society of Harford County (HSHC) is offering yoga classes with their feline friends.

HSHC is holding several different yoga classes at its new facility in Fallston, and one of those classes is “Cat Yoga.”

This gives people the chance to practice yoga right next to cats that are up for adoption at the shelter. So if you meet a new four-legged friend and you think they’re the cat’s meow, don’t worry! You are able to take them home with you.

According to a spokesperson for the humane society, cat yoga is “sweeping the country,” and it was the the shelter’s director, Jen Swanson, who had the idea to bring these yoga classes to the shelter.

The initial idea was for staff and volunteers to take part in the bonding experience, but they decided to allow the public to take part in these brand new yoga classes as well.

On top of the cat yoga, the humane society will also offer family yoga classes, teen yoga classes, adult classes, and chair yoga classes – which are for those who cannot stand or have mobility issues.

Click here for more information on the yoga classes being offered by the Humane Society of Harford County.

