Maryland National Guard Prepare For Inauguration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend Friday’s Presidential Inauguration, including the National Guardsmen at Camp Fretterd.

Guardsmen make their way to Washington from Reisterstown in the early hours this morning.

When they arrive, they are expected to help control the near one-million people expected on hand. 400 National guard troops from Maryland will help. The Guardsmen will be in charge of traffic duty, but will get special training in case they need to help outside the police.

“Technically we can do police action, but it’s for more practical purposes,” says Colonel Charles Kohler. “We will have police officers with us and they will be doing any arresting if anything needs to help like that. Our folks will be in support of the police operation if anything comes to that level.”

The troops will control the intersections in downtown D.C., outside of the ticket area.

President-elect Donald Trump is expected in Washington today.

