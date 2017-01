Obamas Donate Sasha and Malia’s Playground to Homeless Shelter

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– President Obama donated their daughters’ south lawn playground to a Washington homeless shelter as part of a Martin Luther King Day service project Monday, days before leaving office, according to WUSA 9.

Malia and Sasha’s wooden play set is now at the Jobs Have Priority shelter, a 28-apartment complex in southeastern Washington.

The First Family even showed up to demonstrate how to use the equipment. The president pushed two girls in the swing, while Mrs. Obama showed a younger boy how to use the rope swing.

“Brings back memories,” Obama said while pushing the swing, noting that Sasha was not much smaller when the family moved into the White House eight years ago.

President and Mrs. Obama also spent about half an hour helping to paint a King-themed mural at the center, which primarily serves young African-American mothers with two to three young children, many with a mental, developmental or physical disability.

The mural “Wall of Hope” was created by artist Omatayo Akinbolajo and features a painting of Martin Luther King, Jr. The Obama’s painted quietly for a few moments — mostly coloring in butterflies.