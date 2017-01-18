WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

One Dead In Howard County Basement Fire

January 18, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead following a fire in the basement of a Howard County home.

The fire was reported in the basement of a home in the 2800 block of Glenwood Springs Dr.

Howard County Fire Department crews responded and were able to put the flames out, but one person was found dead in the basement.

 

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the Howard County Police Department is conducting the death investigation.

This is developing news. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

