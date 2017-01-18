Orioles FanFest Autograph Vouchers Now On Sale

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Vouchers for the autograph sessions at Orioles FanFest went on sale this morning at 10 a.m.

Orioles FanFest will be held on Saturday, January 28, at the Baltimore Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with early entry for Orioles Season Plan Members beginning at 10 a.m. as part of the Orange Carpet Program.

There will be 250 vouchers available for each ESSKAY autograph session, guaranteeing that every fan purchasing a voucher for a particular session will receive an autograph from each of the players at the station.

Fans must be in line for their autograph session no later than 30 minutes after the session begins. Autograph vouchers are not eligible for refunds or exchanges.

At this year’s FanFest, the Orioles will continue an autograph policy designed to support youth charitable endeavors through OriolesREACH and enhance fan engagement with shorter wait times. Children ages 4-14 will have a specially-designated Kids Only player autograph station presented by ESSKAY that is free of charge which will operate continuously throughout the day.

All other ESSKAY autograph stations at FanFest will require the advance purchase of autograph vouchers exclusively at www.orioles.com/fanfest for $20 each, with all of the proceeds benefiting children’s charities through OriolesREACH. Since instituting the autograph policy in 2011, FanFest has raised more than $700,000 for the Orioles Charitable Foundation.