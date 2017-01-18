Pedestrian Struck On Capital Beltway In Silver Spring

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- A man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle late Tuesday night in Silver Spring.

Maryland State Police say just before 10 o’clock, the victim was driving eastbound I-495 when a wheel came off of his car and struck another vehicle. The two subjects involved got out and exchanged information. While waiting for a tow truck, the victim went to retrieve the wheel that came off of his car. He was then struck by a black Lincoln Navigator.

Police say he was then transported to Prince George’s Hospital for treatment and is said to have serious injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maryland State Police Rockville Barracks.

