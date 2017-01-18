Ravens Long Snapper Morgan Cox Named To 2nd Pro Bowl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens long snapper Morgan Cox was named to the 2017 Pro Bowl roster on Wednesday.

This is the second straight year Cox, a seven year-veteran, has been selected as a Pro Bowler.

He joins teammates Kyle Juszczyk, C.J. Mosley, Justin Tucker, and Marshal Yanda as Ravens headed to the Pro Bowl.

“Playing in the Pro Bowl for a second time is a huge honor for me,” Cox stated in a release. “All the hard work that we put into this game is validated when you receive such an honor. I’m proud to represent a great organization like the Ravens, who are among the NFL’s best.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook