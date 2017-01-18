Reward Offered For Identification Of Bank Robber

January 18, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: Bank Robbery, PNC Bank, PNC Bank Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — PNC Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the man who robbed one of their banks Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at 1 p.m. on January 17, at the PNC Bank located on E. Main St. in Emmitsburg.

The robber demanded cash from the teller, before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

He did not mention or take out a weapon during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a man between the age of 20 and 30.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Detective Josh Stears at (240) 674-7677. Anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office Tip Hotline at (301) 600-4131.

