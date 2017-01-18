Sandy Hook Parent Helps Train Md. School Workers On Safety

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — The mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and a Connecticut State Police trooper who investigated the incident are leading a safety training session for school workers in Frederick.

The daylong event Wednesday is the second of three regional meetings that the Maryland Center for School Safety is sponsoring this week around the state. The first was held Tuesday in Cambridge, and the third is scheduled Thursday in Annapolis.

The sessions feature Michele Gray, whose daughter Josephine was among 20 children and six educators killed by a gunman at the school in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Gray is co-founder of an organization dedicated to improving school safety.

Connecticut Trooper First Class Dan Jewiss is offering a law-enforcement perspective on lessons learned from the tragedy.

