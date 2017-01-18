Sandy Hook Parent Helps Train Md. School Workers On Safety

January 18, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: Sandy Hook Elementary School

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — The mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and a Connecticut State Police trooper who investigated the incident are leading a safety training session for school workers in Frederick.

The daylong event Wednesday is the second of three regional meetings that the Maryland Center for School Safety is sponsoring this week around the state. The first was held Tuesday in Cambridge, and the third is scheduled Thursday in Annapolis.

The sessions feature Michele Gray, whose daughter Josephine was among 20 children and six educators killed by a gunman at the school in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Gray is co-founder of an organization dedicated to improving school safety.

Connecticut Trooper First Class Dan Jewiss is offering a law-enforcement perspective on lessons learned from the tragedy.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia