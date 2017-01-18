Weather Blog: Warm Weather Continues

Hi Everyone!

We have now entered, meteorology speaking, the coldest week and a half of the year. Not this year, at least now through Monday. WARM, with the chilliest daytime readings best described as MILD. How about another word for this weather, with all caps used, AWESOME!!!!

Today, tonight, and tomorrow it will be DRY. And after yesterday we could use it. But we will have more rain come into the Mid-Atlantic on Friday. RIGHT NOW the timing appears to be for rain to start after 1 PM. That will be adjusted a bit as we move through the next 36 hours. But it will remain WARM-MILD through the weekend!

Nothing but good news, right now anyway, from the weather side of the desk!

MB!