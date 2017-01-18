World’s Youngest Boxing Champion is the Pride of Baltimore

WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

January 18, 2017 6:13 PM By Rick Ritter
Filed Under: Boxing, Gervonta Davis

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– At just 22 years old, Sandtown-Winchester native Gervonta Davis is the youngest world champion in boxing.

Rick Ritter has more on the incredible story and goes one on one with the champ’s trainer.

Davis grew up in the heart of west Baltimore known as Tank. Through the struggles and distractions and a good team backing him, he’s made it to the top.

Davis has all of Baltimore on its feet.

“This has to be one of the best thing that happened in this city in a long time,” said David Seawell.

It’s a journey for the new world champion that started at the Upton Boxing Center off Pennsylvania Avenue. At just 5 years old, Davis began working with long time trainer Calvin Ford.

“One time he told me coach, I see myself walking through the ring with the big lights,” said Calvin Ford of the Upton Boxing Center.

A goal the two spent years working towards an opportunity that came Saturday night in Brooklyn. That’s where “Tank” delivered a knockout punch in the 7th round against Jose Pedraza, winning a junior lightweight world title.

“The city of Baltimore came out supported us and thumbs up to them,” said Ford.

But even bigger than the belts and glory, the 22-year-old is an inspiration in a city that continues to grapple with drugs and violence.

“The City needs someone like him right now, especially for the youth, to see he came through the same struggles they came through,” said Ford.

It’s what both Davis and Ford strive for every day, making sure they set the tone for the younger generation, giving them hope.

“We’re trying to make a difference they have to believe in the vision, said Ford. “When kids see the champions on TV, it inspires them to want to do it too.”

While Ford has trained Davis since he was little, he’s giving props to his new promoter, boxing great Floyd Mayweather. “We’ve planned for this for so many years and just getting this opportunity. I give props to Mayweather and Mayweather Promotions.

7 of Davis’ 17 fights have been first round knockouts or TKO’s.

