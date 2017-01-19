91-Year-Old Man To Attend 18th Presidential Inauguration

That inauguration was the first for the Salem native, who was just 15 when he began the tradition that he will continue on Friday.
A bit of an Oval Office junkie, Smick has collected everything from inaugural buttons to a piece of felt from the stage cover at FDR’s inauguration.
Smick says he’s praying President-elect Donald Trump will bring peace, health care and jobs.
