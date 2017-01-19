Orioles Hiring Ballpark Employees For Upcoming Baseball Season

WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

January 19, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, oriole park at camden yards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles are hiring for the 2017 season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are hiring ushers, ticket takers, gate attendant, as well as fan services staff.

The Orioles hosted one job fair on January 12 already, but will still be hosting two more hiring events — one today, Thursday, January 19, and another on January 26.

Both hiring events will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at OPACY at the 7th floor of the warehouse building at 333 West Camden St. The Orioles say that complimentary parking is available in Lot C.

A job application can be downloaded HERE.

For more information and for specific job descriptions CLICK

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

