FBI: Winter Hat Robber Strikes Again

January 19, 2017 9:44 PM
Filed Under: FBI, Winter Hat Robber

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Winter Hat Robber struck again in Ellicott City, according to the Baltimore division of the FBI.

The agency says the suspect robbed First National Bank, located at 9416 Baltimore National Pike and BB&T across the street at 9450 Baltimore National Pike around 3:22 p.m.

Detectives say the suspect hands the bank employee a note announcing an armed robbery and demands money, while wearing winter hat.

RELATED: Baltimore FBI Offers $5,000 for “Winter Hat” Robber

Both banks were robbed in about a 5 minute span. Witnesses describe the suspect as a white man between 45 – 55 years old, between 5-feet 7-inches to 5-feet 9-inches tall, with a medium build.

If anyone has any information about the robber or robberies, you are asked to call the Baltimore FBI at 410-265-8080. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest in this case.

