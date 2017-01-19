Hit Broadway Show ‘Hamilton’ Coming To Hippodrome

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The hottest show on Broadway is coming to Baltimore. “Hamilton” will come to the Hippodrome in the 2018-2019 season. In the mean time, the theater is gearing up for a blockbuster season.

Tickets for Hamilton are not even on sale, but are expected to sell-out. There’s only one way to make sure you have a seat.

The award-winning and headline-grabbing musical, Hamilton, is shattering box office records. The production is coming to the hippodrome and theater-lovers are excited.

“I can’t wait. I’ve been waiting for this play to come to baltimore ever since it came out,” says Marvin Clark.

Hippodrome theater president, Ron Legler, says curtain time for Hamilton will be during the 2018-2019 season.

“Hamilton is a different monster. It will sell out everywhere it goes,” says Legler.

In the mean time, they’re gearing up for the best line-up of shows in years. “The Color Purple” will take the stage, along with current Broadway hit, “Waitress,” while “On Your Feet” will have the audience dancing in their seats. “The Lion King” will also return. It completely sold out during it’s last Charm City run. There will also be “Love Never Dies,” which is making it’s U.S. debut here in Baltimore.

“It’s a chance to get out of your own world and the world we are living in and go into the world of the theater,” says Legler.

The Hippodrome only has 2200 seats, which is much smaller than the typical touring theater and creates a more intimate experience.

The best way to get your hands on “Hamilton” tickets is to buy a subscription for the 2017-2018 season.

“There will be tickets outside of subscription but we can’t guarantee your seats,” says Legler.

If your’e planning to buy individual tickets for any of these shows, the Hippodrome recommends that you buy from a secured site only. It’s the only way to avoid fake or overpriced tickets.

Tickets start at $189 for all 7 shows. That’s a little more than $30 a ticket.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook