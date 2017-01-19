Hogan Touts Used Book Deliveries To Schools, More Planned

WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

January 19, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: Larry Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan is announcing the expansion of a state program that has delivered more than 25,000 donated books and school supplies.

The Republican governor said in a statement Wednesday that the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives has worked with charitable groups and literacy advocates to deliver more than 25,000 books and school supplies.

He says the materials went to nearly 50 schools, after-school programs, recreational centers and churches in the parts of the Baltimore-Washington area, southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

Hogan says the program will expand to more counties, including much of western Maryland, in 2017.

