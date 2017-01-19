WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

Librarian Of Congress Says Trump To Use Lincoln Bible For Inauguration

January 19, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress, president-elect donald trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden says on social media that President-elect Donald Trump has selected President Lincoln’s bible for his inauguration oath.

Hayden, a former Baltimore Enoch Pratt librarian, said that Trump has chosen the Lincoln bible from the Library of Congress’ collection. The Lincoln Bible is the same bible used by exiting President Barack Obama in both his 2009 and 2013 inaugurations, as well as Abraham Lincoln.

CBS News reports that Trump, following President Obama’s example, will also bbe using a second bible. He will also be using a bible Mr. Trump’s mother had given to him in 1955.

Trump arrived in Washington, D.C. on Thursday afternoon prior to inauguration activities beginning Friday.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia