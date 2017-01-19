Librarian Of Congress Says Trump To Use Lincoln Bible For Inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden says on social media that President-elect Donald Trump has selected President Lincoln’s bible for his inauguration oath.

Hayden, a former Baltimore Enoch Pratt librarian, said that Trump has chosen the Lincoln bible from the Library of Congress’ collection. The Lincoln Bible is the same bible used by exiting President Barack Obama in both his 2009 and 2013 inaugurations, as well as Abraham Lincoln.

Welcomed President-Elect @realDonaldTrump to @librarycongress. He'll be using the Lincoln Bible from the Library's collection on Fri. pic.twitter.com/CJztEhrRsP — Carla Hayden (@LibnOfCongress) January 19, 2017

CBS News reports that Trump, following President Obama’s example, will also bbe using a second bible. He will also be using a bible Mr. Trump’s mother had given to him in 1955.

Trump arrived in Washington, D.C. on Thursday afternoon prior to inauguration activities beginning Friday.

Getting ready to leave for Washington, D.C. The journey begins and I will be working and fighting very hard to make it a great journey for.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2017

