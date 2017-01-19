WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

Body Of Man Missing Since April, Wanted For Mail Fraud Found At Loch Raven Reservoir

January 19, 2017 4:39 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say a man who was wanted for his involvement in a mail fraud scheme who had been missing since April has been found at Loch Raven Reservoir.

Police say 52-year-old Brian Keith Wallen was reported missing on April 28, 2016. Police say Wallen was wanted for his involvement in a mail fraud scheme with a Federal Criminal Complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney for Maryland.

Police say the body of a Lutherville man was found Sunday by hikers in a heavily wooded area of the Loch Raven Reservoir.

Police at the time found a suicide note at his home, and they found his silver Jeep near the intersection of Old Bosley and Dulaney Valley roads. An extensive search by BCoPD revealed no trace of Wallen, however.

Police say Wallen’s body was found at least a mile from where police had found his vehicle almost a year ago, in a heavily wooded area east of Dulaney Valley Road, about a half-mile from the Villa Maria School.

Police say Wallen’s death is a presumed suicide, though the Office of the State Medical Examiner has not yet ruled on the cause and manner of death. Investigators do not suspect foul play.

  1. Frances Barnstein says:
    January 19, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Sorry, police didn’t look very hard

