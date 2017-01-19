WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

“Many” Feared Dead After Italy Hotel Hit By Avalanche

January 19, 2017 6:35 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Rescuers are searching for at least 30 people trapped inside a spa hotel that was buried by an avalanche in central Italy.

CBS News reports that officials say many are presumed dead. So far there is no confirmation from law enforcement officials of fatalities.

Rescuers managed to reach Hotel Rigopiano on skis, as deep snow had cut off access by road.

According to Sky Italia, there were 22 guests and eight members of hotel staff in the building when the avalanche hit. There was no immediate word on the nationalities of the guests.

This is a developing story. We will update the story as more information comes into our newsroom.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia