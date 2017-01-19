“Many” Feared Dead After Italy Hotel Hit By Avalanche

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Rescuers are searching for at least 30 people trapped inside a spa hotel that was buried by an avalanche in central Italy.

CBS News reports that officials say many are presumed dead. So far there is no confirmation from law enforcement officials of fatalities.

Rescuers managed to reach Hotel Rigopiano on skis, as deep snow had cut off access by road.

According to Sky Italia, there were 22 guests and eight members of hotel staff in the building when the avalanche hit. There was no immediate word on the nationalities of the guests.

This is a developing story. We will update the story as more information comes into our newsroom.

