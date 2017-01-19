Maryland Lawmaker Fires Aide Behind Fake News Site

WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

January 19, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: Cameron Harris, David Vogt III, fake news

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland lawmaker has fired a legislative aide who was behind a fake news site that accused Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of election-rigging.

Media outlets report that Del. David Vogt III said Wednesday he terminated Cameron Harris “on the spot” after learning that Harris was behind ChristianTimesNewspaper.com and a fabricated article that reported the discovery of tens of thousands of “fraudulent Clinton votes” in Ohio.

Vogt is a Republican representing Maryland District 4, which covers Carroll and Frederick counties.

Vogt says he was shocked when he read a New York Times story outlining Harris’ creation of the story.

Harris recently graduated from Davidson College and had worked for the delegate since June. Harris apologized on Twitter to “those disappointed by my actions” and called for a “larger dialogue about how Americans approach the media” and other issues.

