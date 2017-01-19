Officials To Announce Stream Restoration Partnership

WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

January 19, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Cattail Creek, Howard County

WOODBINE, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are announcing a public-private partnership to restore a stream in Howard County.

County Executive Allan Kittleman will join Maryland Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles on Thursday to announce it.

The project will restore 6,200 linear feet of Cattail Creek on one of the county’s three remaining dairy farms.

Kittleman also is scheduled to discuss the need for more projects on private land to help the county achieve its federally mandated stormwater management requirements by 2019.

