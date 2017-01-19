Orioles Re-sign MLB Home Run Leader Mark Trumbo

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to re-sign free agent outfielder and designated hitter Mark Trumbo, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The two sides have a three-year agreement in place pending a physical, according to an industry source.

Trumbo, who led the majors with 47 home runs in 2016 in his first year with the Orioles, rejected the club’s qualifying offer and had a first-round draft pick attached to him during his first time testing the waters of free agency.

If he had signed elsewhere, the Orioles would have received a draft pick at the end of the first round.

