WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

President-elect Trump Attends Inaugural Kick-off Concert

January 19, 2017 11:29 PM By Ava-joye Burnett
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Inauguration concert

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The incoming first family attends a huge concert celebration on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. This is only the start of what will be a busy 24 hours for the president-elect and his family.

Thousands of people traveled from across the country to witness history. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to converge on the National Mall as Donald Trump takes the oath of office at the U.S. capitol.

Fit for the momentous occasion as members of the armed forces put on a show for their next commander-in-chief.

Performers included Sam Moore and a fusion of some of the top country stars. Even the president-elect joined in on the singing before addressing the crowd.

“And it’s something very very special and we are going to unify our country,” said Trump.

“Oh, the environment was just electric!”said Trump supporter Anneka Hall.

“I am very excited,” said Carlie Hall.

Law enforcement agencies from around the country including in Maryland will be working around the clock to keep the crowds safe.

Some, like a group of students from Illinois will be using this as a learning tool. A new first family standing on the foundation of history gets ready to write history of their own.

“And we are going to make America great again, and I’ll add, greater than ever before, thank you very much,” said Trump.

The president-elect is expected to take the oath of office using a bible given to him by his mother and then another used by Lincoln.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Ava-joye Burnett
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia