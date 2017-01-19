President-elect Trump Attends Inaugural Kick-off Concert

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The incoming first family attends a huge concert celebration on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. This is only the start of what will be a busy 24 hours for the president-elect and his family.

Thousands of people traveled from across the country to witness history. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to converge on the National Mall as Donald Trump takes the oath of office at the U.S. capitol.

Fit for the momentous occasion as members of the armed forces put on a show for their next commander-in-chief.

Performers included Sam Moore and a fusion of some of the top country stars. Even the president-elect joined in on the singing before addressing the crowd.

“And it’s something very very special and we are going to unify our country,” said Trump.

“Oh, the environment was just electric!”said Trump supporter Anneka Hall.

“I am very excited,” said Carlie Hall.

Law enforcement agencies from around the country including in Maryland will be working around the clock to keep the crowds safe.

Some, like a group of students from Illinois will be using this as a learning tool. A new first family standing on the foundation of history gets ready to write history of their own.

“And we are going to make America great again, and I’ll add, greater than ever before, thank you very much,” said Trump.

The president-elect is expected to take the oath of office using a bible given to him by his mother and then another used by Lincoln.

