Ravens/Steelers Rivalry Crosses Over Into… Chess?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — John Urschel, the 25-year-old Ravens guard and center, is well-known for his intellectual pursuits off the field.

And after Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell did a video with Draft Kings in which he went “undercover” as a chess pro, Urschel tweeted: “If you ever want a game, I’m down.”

Urschel, who has published six mathematics papers and has three more ready for review, recently made the Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′ In Science list. Hes also pursuing his PhD at MIT.

Last summer, he competed against U.S champion Fabiano Caruana in a chess match for the Liberty Science Center’s “World Blitz Chess Title Bout.”