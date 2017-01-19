Sir Patrick Stewart To Voice Poop In ‘Emoji Movie’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Shakespearean actor Sir Patrick Stewart is gearing up for his next leading role as a number two.

Sony Pictures announced on their twitter account that the famed actor will star in their upcoming film, “Emoji Movie” as Poop.

The animated comedy follows an emoji born with multiple expressions who goes on an adventure in a teenager’s phone. The film also features the voices of Maya Rudolph, Ilana Glazer, James Corden, Steven Wright, and Rob Riggle. The movie is set to debut in August.

Stewart is also set to reprise his role as Professor Xavier in the latest Wolverine film, “Logan”, which will hit theaters in March.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook