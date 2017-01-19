WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

Baltimore County Teen Dies After Being Stabbed Wednesday Night

January 19, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore County police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy has died after he stabbed during an altercation Wednesday night.

Baltimore County Police say Moses Ayele Lorenso, was stabbed at least once in the upper body after a verbal altercation lead to a physical fight.

Police sat it happened at the intersection of Twin Lakes Court and Church Lane in Milford Mill just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area for an unconscious overdose call, when they found the victim lying in the street with a stab wound. They say the teenage boy was taken to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Baltimore County Police are investigating.

