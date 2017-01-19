U.S. Stealth Bombers Attack ISIS Camp

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – U.S. stealth bombers have carried out airstrikes on an ISIS training ground in Libya.

CBS News confirms that a pair of American B-2 stealth bombers flying non-stop from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri carried out the strikes against several Islamic State training camps on Wednesday night.

Officials say the planes hit the camps in the desert where U.S. intelligence officials believe ISIS was training fighters to launch terror attacks against targets outside Libya.

The B-2s stayed in the air until they were sure the camps were destroyed. However, officials have yet to confirm the total destruction of those camps.

The Associated Press reports that the strikes were authorized by President Obama.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

