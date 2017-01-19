WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

U.S. Stealth Bombers Attack ISIS Camp

January 19, 2017 9:16 AM
Filed Under: Isis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – U.S. stealth bombers have carried out airstrikes on an ISIS training ground in Libya.

CBS News confirms that a pair of American B-2 stealth bombers flying non-stop from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri carried out the strikes against several Islamic State training camps on Wednesday night.

Officials say the planes hit the camps in the desert where U.S. intelligence officials believe ISIS was training fighters to launch terror attacks against targets outside Libya.

The B-2s stayed in the air until they were sure the camps were destroyed. However, officials have yet to confirm the total destruction of those camps.

The Associated Press reports that the strikes were authorized by President Obama.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia