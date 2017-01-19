WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

Woman Accused of Taping her Toddler Son to Wall is Arrested

January 19, 2017 5:15 PM
Filed Under: Mother, packing tape, Son

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — A young woman accused of taping her 2-year-old son to a wall so she could get some housework done and streaming it live on social media was arrested on Thursday.

Shayla Rudolph, 18, was arrested on an abduction charge, Reynoldsburg police said. Her son was taken into custody by Franklin County Children’s Services.

Police said they received a tip on Wednesday about a live Facebook stream of a woman taping her son to a wall and taping his mouth shut. They said their review of a copy of the stream showed Rudolph using clear packing tape to tape her son to the wall and tape his mouth.

It appeared the boy was restrained for about 15 minutes, they said.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Rudolph, who couldn’t be reached for comment.

Rudolph can be heard in the video telling her son he has “the best mommy in the whole wide world.” Her son can be heard trying to cry.

“Don’t make me put more tape up there,” she says. “Now sit still. You can see the TV from right there.”

Rudolph also can be heard apparently explaining that what she is doing allows housework to be done.

“You can’t clean without them running around tearing up? Tape to them to wall,” she says. “You can’t cook because they’re running around? Tape them to the wall.”

It’s unclear what day the video stream was posted on Facebook.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

