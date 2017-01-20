Baltimore Ravens Standout Linebacker Zach Orr Retiring

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zach Orr is retiring at the age of 24, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoprt.

Sources say Orr “is retiring because of a serious injury.” Rapoport said that the Ravens could not talk him out of it.

The NFL Network reported that Orr played with a cracked bone in his shoulder late in the season.

Orr missed the final game of the season due to a neck injury.

Orr was named second team all-pro this year.

The team plans to the address the media at 11 a.m. Friday.

