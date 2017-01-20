WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

BCPS Superintendent to be Honored at Presidential Inaugural Ball

January 20, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Dance, Presidential Inaugural Ball

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. S. Dallas Dance will be honored at the Presidential Inaugural Ball Friday night.

Dance will receive one of five Community Builder awards presented by the National Coalition for Technology in Education and Training, for improving, teaching and learning via technology.

“We cannot be more thrilled to honor these five incredible men and women for their efforts to leverage the latest technologies to support the success of all learners,” said Ann Flynn, NCTET Board Chair and Director of Education Technology at the National School Boards Association. “Their efforts have made a lasting impact on teaching and learning.”

“Those being honored,” Superintendent Dance said, “all are faithful to the unwavering belief that technology must be leveraged to give every single student access to their world and their future. Right from the beginning, from many voices, I heard a clear consensus. Our families and staff spoke about tangible differences – differences in hardware, software, and connectivity that some schools had and others lacked. Behind these concerns, right below the surface, was a less tangible goal: Better opportunity. The kind of opportunity that our country was founded upon.”

More than 400 guests are expected to attend the ball at Folger Shakespeare Library in D.C.

