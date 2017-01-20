Maryland Reducing Operations at 75-Year-Old Prison

WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

January 20, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s prison agency says it’s reducing operations at the 75-year-old Maryland Correctional Institution near Hagerstown.

Gary McLhinney of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services told The Herald-Mail  Thursday that 300 inmates and 45 correctional officers have been moved to other prisons. It’s not clear how many inmates are left. McLhinney says 57 more officers will be transferred in June.

Republican State Delegate Brett Wilson says the state is gradually closing most of the medium-security prison to improve safety and living conditions.

McLhinney says some programs will remain there.

The 1,800-bed facility opened in 1942. Former inmates of the gray stone complex include Arthur Bremer, who shot Alabama Gov. George Wallace in 1972, and actor Charles Dutton, star of the 1990s television sitcom, “Roc.”

 

