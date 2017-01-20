Marylanders Busing In For Women’s March Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People across the country are preparing to come together in Washington, D.C. tomorrow and Marylanders are no exception. Busloads are leaving tonight to join the women’s march at the nation’s capitol.

The women’s march on Washington states its mission is to send a message to the new administration for women’s rights and the rights of others who feel marginalized by the rhetoric of Donald trump in the past election cycle.

Susi Silesky is captain of a bus heading to Washington for the Women’s March tomorrow.

“It was time. I had to do something,” she says

Organizers were quick to realize that there were more people than there was room.

“I called and she said, ah, the buses are full and I said do you have a waiting list. Maybe you’ll put on another bus and before I knew it I was the bus captain of that bus and we had a third bus,” she says.

Ruth Goldstein has done this before.

“I marched on Washington 45 years ago,” she says.

The Women’s March on Washington states as its mission to give voice to those who feel “insulted, demonized, and threatened by trump rhetoric during the campaign.”

“I think this is a movement of peace, and I think it’s a movement of civil liberties and civil rights and it makes me want to cry. I think it’s for everyone.

Organizers expect 200 thousand like-minded people to say that with their feet.

Law enforcement in Washington has reportedly planned for as many as 400 thousand people according to the district’s homeland security director.

The rally begins at 10, the march starts at 1:15 p.m.

