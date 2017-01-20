Orioles Count Down Most Memorable Games In OPACY History

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Orioles are helping baseball get through the long days of winter with a countdown to opening day.

Ahead of the 25th anniversary season of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the team is playing a countdown of the top 25 most memorable games ever played at the historic ballpark.

The countdown begins today on Orioles.com/25, where games 25 through 11 will be revealed each day for on demand viewing. The top 10 games will be revealed and televised in their entirety every sunday evening at 7 p.m starting January 29th.

The Oriole Park Classics Countdown begins today on https://t.co/XGUgD5UsEc, where games 25-11 will be revealed each day. #OPACY25 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 19, 2017

The most memorable game in Oriole Park history will air on April 2nd.

Orioles Opening Day is scheduled for Monday, April 3rd against the Toronto Blue Jays starting at 3:05 at Camden Yards.

