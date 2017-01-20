Orioles Spring Training Tickets On Sale Saturday

WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

January 20, 2017 8:53 AM
Filed Under: Orioles, Orioles Spring Training

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Orioles baseball is right around the corner.

The club announced that individual tickets for all 17 of the Orioles Spring Training games at Ed Smith Stadium will go on sale this Saturday, January 21st, starting at 10 a.m.

Season tickets and five-game flex plans will also be available.

The club says fans can purchase tickets online at the Orioles official website, www.orioles.com/spring or by calling 877-222-2802.

Individual tickets can also be purchased in person at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida.

Special Spring Training Travel Packages will also be available. They include hotel accommodations, rental cars, game tickets and an exclusive pregame brunch with team personnel as well as Orioles Spring Training merchandise.

The first Spring Training home game is scheduled for Sunday, February 26th against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

