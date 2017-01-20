Progressive® Insurance Baltimore Boat Show®

January 20, 2017 11:15 AM

Come see what’s new for 2017 at the Progressive® Insurance Baltimore Boat Show,® January 26 through the 29 at the Baltimore Convention Center!  It’s winter’s biggest boat sale.  Shop hundreds of boated including the latest models and new boat debuts!  See and board boats for every lifestyle, activity and budget.  Join 105.7 The Fan on Thursday from 5 to 7pm and enter to win ski lift passes to Roundtop Mountain, Liberty Mountain or Whitetail Resorts.  Find great buys on thousands of products including the latest marine accessories, electronics, engines and fishing gear.  Tickets are on sale now, click here for more details.

